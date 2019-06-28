Presidential salaries, from George Washington to Donald Trump

Like any other job, the position of U.S. president comes with a salary and benefits.
Congress sets the salary of the president, but according to Article II of the Constitution, the president's income cannot be changed during the term he was elected to serve in.
The last time Congress chose to increase the president’s salary was in 2001, just before George W. Bush took office.
Today, President Trump makes the same amount: $400,000. That doesn’t include a $50,000 “expense allowance,” $100,000 for travel expenses or other entertainment allowances, according to Title 3 of the U.S. Code.
Even though it seems previous presidents didn't get nearly as much as Trump gets today -- George Washington made only $25,000 a year, for example -- former commanders-in chief were, in fact, well-compensated after factoring in inflation.
The first presidential salary was $25,000, which in 2019 would actually be $727,534.09, according to an inflation calculator.
Congress raised the president’s salary for the first time in 1873, up to $50,000 a year. According to an inflation calculator, that would be about $1.07 million today.
In 1909, the president’s salary was raised again to $75,000 a year, which today would be $2.1 million a year. Forty years later, in 1949, the president earned $100,000 a year -- or $1.07 million today.
By 1969, Congress raised the president’s salary to $200,000. According to an inflation calculator, that is about $1.4 million in 2019. Congress gave the president his most recent raise in 2001, up to $400,000.
In total, Congress has increased the president’s salary five times over the last 230 years since George Washington first took office.
Here’s a look at how much each of the 45 U.S. presidents made in office -- not including any outside sources of income they may have had.
1789-1872: $25,000 a year
George Washington
John Adams
Thomas Jefferson
James Madison
James Monroe
John Quincey Adams
Andrew Jackson
Martin Van Buren
William Henry Harrison
John Tyler
James Polk
Zachary Taylor
Millard Fillmore
Franklin Pierce
James Buchanan
Abraham Lincoln
Andrew Johnson
Ulysses S. Grant
1873-1908: $50,000 a year
Ulysses S. Grant
Rutherford B. Hayes
James Garfield
Chester Arthur
Grover Cleveland
Benjamin Harrison
Grover Cleveland
William McKinley
Theodore Roosevelt
1909-1948: $75,000 a year
William H. Taft
Woodrow Wilson
Warren G. Harding
Calvin Coolidge
Herbert Hoover
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Harry S. Truman
1949-1968: $100,000 a year
Harry S. Truman
Dwight D. Eisenhower
John F. Kennedy
Lyndon B. Johnson
1969-2000: $200,000 a year
Richard Nixon
Gerald R. Ford
Jimmy Carter
Ronald Reagan
George H. W. Bush
Bill Clinton
2001-Present: $400,000 a year
George W. Bush
Barack Obama
Donald Trump