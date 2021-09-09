Biden ‘took an axe to American energy’: Sen. Barrasso

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., argued President Biden’s "astonishing" approach to U.S. energy has negatively impacted Americans’ wallets on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

JOHN BARRASSO: When Joe Biden became president, he took an axe to American energy -- killed the Keystone XL pipeline, put a moratorium on oil and gas leasing on public lands, killed Alaskan energy…

And you know what's happening? We’re having energy inflation, people filling up at the tank -- $25, more to fill a tank. If you do that every week, you're talking $1,000, more, out of your paycheck. So Biden's taking a hit on this in the polls in terms of energy inflation.

So what has the White House done? Astonishingly, they have begged OPEC Plus -- which includes Saudi Arabia, it includes Russia -- to produce more energy and sell it to us. You say, well, how can that be? Where would you find that? Well, the White House put it on their own website last month that they've gone -- I don't understand. And I want to know why is it better to buy energy from Saudi Arabia, from Russia, than it is to produce it here? Why would we ship jobs overseas? Why would we undermine our own energy integrity or our own energy security? Why would we go for a jump in prices? It's astonishing to me.

