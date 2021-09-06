States with the highest Labor Day gas prices

The national average price for a gallon of gasoline has hovered around $3.18 for the last four days, according to AAA.

This marks the most expensive Labor Day weekend for gas prices since 2014, although some areas will hit consumers' wallets harder than others.

California is home to the most expensive gas at about $4.39 per gallon. Hawaii and Nevada are also among the most expensive in the nation, with prices in each state totaling more than $4 per gallon, a AAA spokesperson told FOX Business, referring to regular-grade gasoline.

Even before the holiday kicked off, AAA cautioned that motorists wouldn't get any relief at the pump during the three-day weekend.

"Outside of Ida-impacted areas, gasoline supply is ample for holiday road-trippers, who should expect to pay the most expensive Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2014," AAA said.

Here are the top 10 states with the highest gas prices as of Sept. 6:

1. California: $4.399

2. Hawaii: $4.064

3. Nevada: $4.014

4. Washington: $3.892

5. Utah: $3.812

6. Idaho: $3.791

7. Oregon: $3.773

8. Alaska: $3.694

9. Colorado: $3.609

10. Wyoming: $3.571