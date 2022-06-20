Biden’s ‘too slow’ to react to crises, Joe Concha warns

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "Varney & Co." Monday, arguing that Biden is "too slow" to react to crises and that he doesn’t have the "mental sharpness" to perform his job as president.

JOE CONCHA: Poll after poll shows that a majority of the American people, a solid majority in one case, two-thirds of the American people, think that this president is too slow to react to crises or that he does not have the mental sharpness for the job.

It is on display, and then even when Joe Biden had his fastball…how does a person come to the conclusion that if you spend trillions of more dollars on top of the trillions you spent, that that will lower inflation and the deficit?... Even a Joe Biden, a young Joe Biden, doesn't really have all that great of instincts, yet he's failed upwards to the Oval Office.

