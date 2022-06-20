Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Biden’s ‘too slow’ to react to crises, Joe Concha warns

President 'failed upwards' to Oval Office, Fox News contributor stresses

close
Fox News contributor Joe Concha argues that Biden doesn’t have the ‘mental sharpness’ to perform his job as president.  video

Biden’s ‘too slow’ to react to crises: Joe Concha

Fox News contributor Joe Concha argues that Biden doesn’t have the ‘mental sharpness’ to perform his job as president. 

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "Varney & Co." Monday, arguing that Biden is "too slow" to react to crises and that he doesn’t have the "mental sharpness" to perform his job as president.

JOE CONCHA: Poll after poll shows that a majority of the American people, a solid majority in one case, two-thirds of the American people, think that this president is too slow to react to crises or that he does not have the mental sharpness for the job. 

Biden frowns at WH press conference

Fox News contributor Joe Concha told FOX Business that Biden doesn’t have the ‘mental sharpness’ to perform his job as president.  (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

It is on display, and then even when Joe Biden had his fastball…how does a person come to the conclusion that if you spend trillions of more dollars on top of the trillions you spent, that that will lower inflation and the deficit?... Even a Joe Biden, a young Joe Biden, doesn't really have all that great of instincts, yet he's failed upwards to the Oval Office. 

HAS BIDEN'S ECONOMY, INFLATION CHANGED LIVES? AMERICANS WEIGH IN

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Fox News contributor Joe Concha provides insight into Biden’s mental strength and the Jan. 6 hearing.  video

Joe Concha on Biden’s mental strength, Jan. 6 hearing

Fox News contributor Joe Concha provides insight into Biden’s mental strength and the Jan. 6 hearing. 