Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

President Biden is set to nominate former California labor secretary Julie Su as United States secretary of labor.

The White House called Su a "tested and experienced leader" and claimed she would help to build a "more inclusive economy."

"It is my honor to nominate Julie Su to be our country’s next Secretary of Labor. Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.