Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

White House

Biden to nominate Julie Su as next labor secretary

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for February 27

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

President Biden is set to nominate former California labor secretary Julie Su as United States secretary of labor.

The White House called Su a "tested and experienced leader" and claimed she would help to build a "more inclusive economy."

"It is my honor to nominate Julie Su to be our country’s next Secretary of Labor. Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards."

Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su

Deputy Labor Secretary Julie Su attends a Learn About Worker Experiences event at the Skal restaurant in Brooklynon April 11, 2022, in New York City. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for One Fair Wage / Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.