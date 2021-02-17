Biden to name Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to run Medicare and Medicaid: Report

President Biden intends to name Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to head the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the next four years, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

Brooks-LaSure is a seasoned health policy expert who recently provided analysis and strategic advice to clients at consulting firm Manatt Health.

She formerly held a role within CMS under Barack Obama and played a key role in "guiding" the Affordable Care Act through passage and implementation, according to her bio at Manatt Health.

She has worked on several other health care measures as a previous member of the Democratic staff for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Ways and Means Committee.

The Post noted that Brooke-LaSure also helped out with Biden’s transition, with a specific focus on the Department of Health and Human Services.

CMS oversees programs including Medicare, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as well as health insurance marketplaces.

Biden has said he plans to strengthen and expand the Affordable Care Act, as well as lower the age at which people become eligible for Medicare to 60 from 65 – significant changes that Brooke-LaSure would be heavily involved in if confirmed.

