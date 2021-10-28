Expand / Collapse search
Biden lied 'multiple times' as president: Gianno Caldwell

Europe trip delayed so President can continue spending bill negotiations

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell argues Biden made a number of allegations as to what he do as President while campaigning.

Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell ripped President Biden for lying "multiple times" while in office and throughout campaigning in terms of what he would accomplish as president on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday.

BIDEN TO ANNOUNCE RECONCILIATIONS BILL FRAMEWORK BEFORE JETTING TO EUROPE

GIANNO CALDWELL: The truth of the matter is Uncle Joe, as they call him, I call him Uncle Fraud because he's made a number of allegations as to what he was going to do while he campaigned. He hasn't done it. He's lied multiple times as president. His press secretary continues to lie…

We got a man in office right now who cannot govern or put together a coalition… So I don't know how much success he may actually get, but the way things are looking, it's not looking that great for Joe Biden or the Democratic Caucus.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

