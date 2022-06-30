Biden repeats false claim that US has lower inflation than rest of world

President Joe Biden once again falsely claimed that inflation in the U.S. is lower than the rest of the world during a Thursday press conference.

Biden made the statements in response to questions from reporters at the conference, which took place at a NATO summit in Spain. U.S. inflation is still hovering at a 40-year high.

"America is better positioned to lead the world than we ever have been. We have the strongest economy in the world; our inflation rates are lower than other nations in the world," Biden said. "The one thing that has been destabilizing is the outrageous behavior of the Supreme Court of the United States."

In reality, the U.S. inflation rate of 8.3% was among the highest in the developed world in April and May, far out-pacing Japan, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy and Canada.

Biden previously made the claim at an AFL-CIO conference on June 14.

"Under my plan for the economy, we’ve made extraordinary progress," Biden said at the time. "And put America in the position to tackle a worldwide problem that’s worse everywhere but here."

Biden's administration has scrambled to find an answer to inflation and spiking gas prices, which remain near $5 per gallon nationally.

The president is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia to negotiate for lower gas prices in July. He has also released tens of millions of barrels from America's Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to offset prices.

Nevertheless, members of Biden's own party have criticized his response to the skyrocketing cost of everyday goods. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called on Biden to take executive action in early June, days after Biden had released a lackluster inflation plan.

"I support the president’s efforts, but we need a bolder vision and faster action," Khanna wrote.

"To meet the moment, Mr. Biden should convene an emergency task force empowered to lower prices and address shortages. We need an all-out mobilization, not just a few ad hoc initiatives reacting to headlines," he added