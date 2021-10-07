Biden raises eyebrows by choosing donor's company for official visit

President Biden’s official visit to the Clayco Inc. construction site near Chicago on Thursday comes after the company’s CEO donated more than $137,000 to the president's 2020 campaign.

Biden visited the construction site in Elk Grove to discuss COVID-19 safety after giving a speech about the importance of work vaccine requirements.

Clayco CEO Bob Clark is a major Democratic donor who contributed more than $137,000 to Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, according to records with the Federal Election Commission.

Clark also served as a bundler, bringing in at least $100,000 to Biden’s 2020 campaign, and contributed $1.6 million to Democratic campaigns in total, Forbes reported.

American Accountability Foundation president Tom Jones described Thursday's visit as "blatant paid-to-play."

"Whether it is ambassadorships or other senior administration positions, the Biden Administration has continuously rewarded those who financially boosted their campaign," he told Fox Business. "Continuing the swampy practices of blatant paid-to-play should be of no surprise considering Biden has been a position for the past 40 years."

The White House did not return Fox Business’ request for comment.