Biden putting Democrat Party in a 'terrible position' ahead of midterms: Kellyanne Conway

Former presidential adviser and pollster Kellyanne Conway argued on Monday that President Biden’s sinking poll numbers is a "big problem" for Democrats ahead of the Midterm elections.

"Biden, heading into the summer and fall, is putting his party in a terrible position," Conway told "Mornings with Maria" on Monday.

The former Trump campaign manager made the comments reacting to the latest CBS News and YouGov poll, which showed that Biden’s approval rating has dropped to its lowest point with the majority of those surveyed disapproving of his handling of the economy, crime, immigration and inflation.

The poll revealed that the president’s approval decreased to 42% in early April, compared to around 60% the year before.

The president’s latest approval rating dropped by 1% from March and February when 43% of respondents said they approved of Biden’s performance.

Reacting to the latest poll, Conway told host Maria Bartiromo that she has "never seen anything like it" in her long career as a pollster, pointing to the fact that Biden’s overall job approval rating declined about 20 points in just one year.

She then noted that Biden is "in the 30s in his approval rating on crime, inflation, immigration [and the] economy, which are among the top issues, particularly to independents and suburban women, where he is really declining."

Conway then argued that that indicates a "big problem for Democrats in the Midterms."

She also pointed to results from the poll, which showed that 8% of those surveyed said higher prices have no impact on their families, with 66% saying the current economic environment presents financial hardships.

Conway believes the recent polls reveal that "people are suffering economically" due to soaring inflation and that "they blame Biden and the Democrats for this."

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in February with the consumer price index climbing 7.9% on an annual basis, according to data released last month by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Month over month, inflation rose 0.8%.

From January to February, nearly every category of goods and services got pricier. Gas jumped 6.6% and accounted for almost a third of price hikes. Grocery costs jumped 1.4%, the sharpest one-month increase since 1990, other than during a pandemic-induced price surge two years ago. The cost of fruits and vegetables rose 2.3%, the largest monthly increase since 2010.

Inflation data for March will be released on Tuesday. The February data, the latest data currently available, was taken before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which pushed prices for some commodities, including wheat and oil, higher. Ukraine and Russia are leading exporters of those commodities.

Conway noted that the poll revealed Americans are cutting back on spending on some things amid the inflationary environment, especially on discretionary activities like entertainment and travel.

"The Republicans should have a monster fall," she told Bartiromo, before outlining the "two things" the party must do to secure wins.

She argued that Republicans must "get on offense on all issues" and "make Biden’s problems, Democrat problems."

"You’ve got to make the Biden failings, Democratic failings," she stressed.