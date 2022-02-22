Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden had ‘weeks’ to prepare against Putin’s Ukraine ‘invasion;' This didn’t ‘just happen’ overnight: Huckabee

White House now calling Russia's military activity a Ukraine 'invasion'

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee argues the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine didn’t ‘just happen’ overnight.  video

Biden had ‘weeks’ to prepare against Putin’s actions: Huckabee

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee argues the heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine didn’t ‘just happen’ overnight. 

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee told "Varney & Co.," Tuesday, that U.S. President Biden had "weeks" to prepare against Russia’s Vladimir Putin’s Ukraine "invasion," underscoring the heightened tensions between the two countries didn’t "just happen" overnight.

MIKE HUCKABEE: Never forget the words of Joseph Stalin, who is the mentor to Vladimir Putin. He said ‘When you're going to advance against your enemy, you stick your bayonet forward and if you feel mush, you keep going. If you hit steel, you stop and retreat.’ Well, what is Putin hitting? Mush. Because Joe Biden has had weeks to prepare for a reaction to what Putin is currently doing. It's not like this just happened last night, and it caught everybody off guard. Takes a while to amass a couple of hundred thousand troops, and so the fact that we don't know yet what we're going to do, we haven't announced anything all that specific…it is just incredible. I hope people stop and catch their breath over that.

