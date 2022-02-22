Live Blog: Biden, Putin plan Ukraine summit, cryptocurrency, oil prices and Trump TRUTH social
U.S. equity markets, as well as the bond market, will be closed on Monday.
Stock futures will trade on an abbreviated schedule. Equities will close at 1:30 p.m.
Commodity futures, such as energy and metals, will trade until 2:30 p.m.
Markets in Europe and Asia will trade according to their regular schedules.
Oil prices fell on Monday on a plan for U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis and on prospects of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in the next week or two.
The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched to both leaders a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe."
The White House said Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."Brent crude futures fell 73 cents or 0.8% to $92.81 at 0224 GMT after having jumped more $1 than to $95.00 in early trade, its highest level since Wednesday.
Cryptocurrency prices were regaining some of the losses from over the weekend, which saw Bitcoin dip below $40,000.
Early Monday, Bitcoin was trading at approximately $39,290 (+1.26%), while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading at $2,744 (+3.45%) and 13.96 cents (2.07%), respectively, Coindesk reported.
Cyber thieves targeting crypto and traditional bank accounts stepped up their illegal activities last year, resulting in a significant increase in the number of reported SIM-card crimes.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation received more than 1,600 SIM-swap complaints in 2021, the agency said, resulting in estimated losses of as much as $68 million. In the three years prior, the FBI received a combined 320 complaints, totaling an estimated $12 million in losses, it said.
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to "the principle" to meet for a summit discussing "security and strategic stability in Europe," but will only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine.
The summit will be discussed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday.
The potential summit was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, and a press release states that the summit "can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine."
The announcement comes just hours after Fox News confirmed that Russian commanders have been given orders to carry out an invasion of Ukraine.
Former President Donald Trump's TRUTH Social appears to be widely available on Apple's App Store, not just to Americans who pre-ordered it.
The app appeared just before midnight, ahead of the schedule FOX Business previously reported.
A source familiar with the rollout had told FOX Business Sunday that the company is operating under a staged-approach, and explained that TRUTH Social will populate with new users who pre-ordered the app over the next 10 days.
Those who pre-ordered the app from the Apple Store would be able to access it at midnight.T
