Joe Biden

Ex-Clinton adviser on Biden policies: President seems to be ‘pouring gasoline on his own fire’

President’s economy ratings plummet, Fox News poll shows

Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to Clintons, discusses the popularity of President Biden and his policies.

Mark Penn on Biden policies: President keeps ‘pouring gasoline on his own fire’

Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to Clintons, discusses the popularity of President Biden and his policies.

Mark Penn, a former senior adviser to Clintons, reacted to a Fox News poll about President Biden’s ratings and said the president's popularity is going down as his policies just add gas "to his own fire" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

MARK PENN: The president seems to be pouring gasoline on his own fire here because the ratings keep going down. There's been really no progress by the administration in any of the major issues, and the most important thing in the Fox poll is the economy, which is the number two issue after the virus. Really, the president has taken a huge slide here. 

I think the public sees [the Build Back Better plan] as enormous taxing and spending, and I think this bill adds, as I said, more gasoline to the fire that we see going on here -- on the issues of immigration, crime, inflation, economy, deficit and foreign policy. That's why these ratings are well underwater. 

If the president is not having successful ratings on key issues like the economy and things fundamental, like gasoline prices and food prices, that's going to have an enormous effect [on elections]. Look, right now, unless the administration changes course here or in a lot of the things it's doing, it's headed for a pretty gruesome Midterms and I think they know it. 

FOX NEWS POLL: HIGH VOTER WORRY ON INFLATION AS BIDEN ECONOMY RATINGS PLUMMET

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW:  

Former senior adviser to Clintons and Stagwell Group President and managing partner Mark Penn weighs in on the Biden administration. video

Biden’s decreasing popularity will be an issue for 2022 Midterms: Mark Penn

Former senior adviser to Clintons and Stagwell Group President and managing partner Mark Penn weighs in on the Biden administration.


 