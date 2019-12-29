Biden says he's open to Obama being Supreme Court nominee

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said he would be open to the idea of nominating former President Barack Obama for the Supreme Court.

"If he'd take it, yes," Biden said Saturday in response to a question from an attendee at a campaign event in Washington, Iowa.

If Biden wins the 2020 election and nominates Obama, that would make the former president the second person in American history to serve as the country's chief executive and as a justice on its highest court. The first was former President William Howard Taft, who served as commander in chief from 1909 to 1913.

Obama did not endorse Biden when his former running mate entered the presidential race in April. Biden was Obama's vice president for both of his terms.

Biden remains Democratic primary voters' preferred presidential candidate, according to a Fox News Poll released earlier this month that shows 77 percent of Democratic primary voters find him most capable among his Democratic rivals of beating President Trump in the 2020 election.

Those on the leftmost flank of the party find Biden too moderate and too establishment, however. On Friday, his campaign released the names of more than 200 individuals who have raised at least $25,000 for his presidential bid, including politicians, wealthy investors and Hollywood moguls.

The former vice president disclosed the list amid growing pressure in the Democratic primary field — particularly from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, relies on grassroots donations — for candidates to be transparent about fundraising and to reject traditional big-money fundraisers.

Fox News' Dana Blanton and FOX Business' Megan Henney contributed to this report.