Biden IDs campaign cash bundlers as Dems fight over big money

Joe Biden’s campaign late Friday released the names of more than 200 individuals who have raised at least $25,000 for his presidential bid, including politicians, wealthy investors and Hollywood moguls.

The former vice president disclosed the list amid growing pressure in the Democratic primary field — particularly from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who like Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders relies on grassroots donations — for candidates to be transparent about fundraising and to reject traditional big-money fundraisers.

He follows South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who voluntarily released the names of his so-called top bundlers, those who organize and collect campaign contributions from other donors, two weeks ago.

Biden, who’s running on his lengthy public service career, has leaned on a network of wealthy donors and bundlers to power his third bid for president.

Some of the big-bundler names included Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey and Delaware Sen. Chris Coons, as well as former Sen. Dianne Feinstein and her husband Richard Blum. Other politicians who donated to Biden were Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and President Clinton’s chief of staff Erskine Bowles.

The financial industry also served as a pillar of support for Biden, with contributions flowing from venture capitalist and private equity investor Alan Patricof; Michael Sacks, chairman and CEO of an advisory firm; and James Chanos, president and founder of an investment advisory firm focused on short-selling.

Other notable donors were Jeffrey Katzenberg, the film producer known for Disney hits such as “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “The Lion King,” and prominent LGBT rights activist Tim Gill and his husband.

