Biden to push Congress to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices

President Biden is set to lay out his vision Thursday for reducing the high cost of prescription drugs, and is expected to push Congress to pass legislation that would allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices for millions of Americans.

Medicare, at this point, is prohibited by law from negotiating for the best deal in prescription drugs – something the White House says "needs to change."

The White House says Medicare should be able to negotiate the price for "subset of expensive drugs that don’t face any competition in the market," and that Medicare negotiators would be provided a framework for what constitutes a "fair price" for each drug. The White House added that there should be "powerful incentives" to make sure drug companies agree to a reasonable price.

The president is also expected to call for "an end" to endless rises in drug costs, and is set to propose drug companies that raise their prices faster than inflation "pay a penalty."

The president is also set to propose a "firm cap" on the amount that Medicare beneficiaries have to pay out-of-pocket for drugs each year.

The expected proposals come after Biden, last month, signed an executive order calling on each agency to improve competition, increase wages and reduce prices – including for prescription drugs. The Biden administration also has started working with states and tribes to import "safe, lower-cost prescription drugs" from Canada, while also calling to accelerate the development of generic and bio similar drugs that give patients "the exact same clinical benefit but at a fraction of the price."

Administration officials argued that the proposed reforms would lower premiums and copays for millions of Americans, citing specific prices – like for insulin, which could fall by "hundreds of dollars on average," and some arthritis medications that could fall "by more than $2,000 every month."

Officials said the price savings would "put money back in seniors’ pockets," pointing to expensive cancer drugs that could see out-of-pocket costs falling by at least $9,000 a year, and even seniors who don’t take expensive drugs having the potential to see their premiums cut.

The president’s proposal comes after the Trump administration, last November, issued regulations that were intended to lower the prices Americans paid for prescription drugs.

The Trump-era rules tied what Medicare paid for medications administered in a doctor’s office to the lowest price paid among a group of other economically advanced countries, called the "most favored nations" approach. At the time, the Trump administration argued it could save $28 billion over seven years for Medicare recipients through lower copays.

President Biden, though, scrapped Trump’s proposed rule, which was challenged in court.

"The Biden-Harris administration continues to do everything we can to make high quality health care more affordable and accessible," the White House said. "By enabling Medicare to negotiate drug prices, Congress can do its part to bring down costs and secure the health and financial security of our nation’s seniors."

