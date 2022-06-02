Biden is going to make inflation ‘worse,' says Heritage Foundation president

During an interview on FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts slammed the Biden Administration for saying inflation is a "high-class problem" and said Biden will make inflation "worse."



KEVIN ROBERTS: Not only is he (Biden) wrong about that, when you think about what he wrote in The Wall Street Journal, he's actually going to make it worse. The problem, the root cause of inflation, is too much government spending. And what's worse still, it's like this is a terrible nightmare novel, right? Is the condescension that members, senior members of his administration, have towards the American people.

The transportation secretary, for example, said that we could fight high gas prices by buying electric vehicles that very few of us could afford. We hear the former press secretary talking about inflation being temporary. The chief of staff saying it's only a high-class problem. This is a kitchen table problem as you cover so well every day. And it's time that we reverse course in policy, which is to stop the reckless spending by the president and his party.

WHITE HOUSE TRYING TO FIGHT INFLATION IS LIKE HAVING AN ‘ARSONIST TRYING TO SHUT OUT A FIRE,' ECONOMIST SAYS

