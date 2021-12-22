Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Biden denies vaccine mandate will hurt supply chains

Biden dismissed concerns from truckers that a vaccine mandate will hurt supply chain recovery

close
President Biden discussed supply chain shortages and how the White House has been tackling the issue.  video

Biden on supply chain: 'The much predicted crisis didn't occur'

President Biden discussed supply chain shortages and how the White House has been tackling the issue. 

President Biden said Wednesday that his vaccine mandate will not negatively impact supply chains, despite concerns from the trucking industry.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden about this at the end of a meeting the president had with the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. She noted that the trucking industry was petitioning the Supreme Court to block the mandate out of fear it will slow down the supply chain recovery, and asked what Biden had to say to this.

BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE FOR TRUCKERS CROSSING BORDER WILL WORSEN SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, GOP SENATORS WARN

"I say no, thank you," the president responded.

President Biden speaks during a meeting with his task force on supply chain issues, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky / AP Newsroom)

The president announced plans for a vaccine mandate on truckers who cross the northern border, on top of the mandate on large businesses. Republican senators led by Montana's Sen. Steve Daines wrote a letter to Biden earlier this month warning that the move would hinder the transportation of goods across the U.S.-Canada border and exacerbate the ongoing supply chain crisis.

"In March of 2020, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency classified truck drivers as essential to the continued viability of our nation’s infrastructure because trucking is an indispensable component of North American trade and the linchpin of America’s domestic supply chain," the letter said.

Members of President Biden's task force on supply chain issues listen as he speaks during a meeting, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky / AP Newsroom)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We urge your Administration to reengage our northern neighbor and leading export partner to establish a reciprocal policy for cross-border truck drivers that does not include a vaccine mandate and will not disrupt the North American supply chain."

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, Timothy Nerozzi and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.