Biden denies vaccine mandate will hurt supply chains

President Biden said Wednesday that his vaccine mandate will not negatively impact supply chains, despite concerns from the trucking industry.

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden about this at the end of a meeting the president had with the Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. She noted that the trucking industry was petitioning the Supreme Court to block the mandate out of fear it will slow down the supply chain recovery, and asked what Biden had to say to this.

BIDEN VACCINE MANDATE FOR TRUCKERS CROSSING BORDER WILL WORSEN SUPPLY CHAIN CRISIS, GOP SENATORS WARN

"I say no, thank you," the president responded.

The president announced plans for a vaccine mandate on truckers who cross the northern border, on top of the mandate on large businesses. Republican senators led by Montana's Sen. Steve Daines wrote a letter to Biden earlier this month warning that the move would hinder the transportation of goods across the U.S.-Canada border and exacerbate the ongoing supply chain crisis.

"In March of 2020, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency classified truck drivers as essential to the continued viability of our nation’s infrastructure because trucking is an indispensable component of North American trade and the linchpin of America’s domestic supply chain," the letter said.

"We urge your Administration to reengage our northern neighbor and leading export partner to establish a reciprocal policy for cross-border truck drivers that does not include a vaccine mandate and will not disrupt the North American supply chain."

Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich, Timothy Nerozzi and Tyler Olson contributed to this report.