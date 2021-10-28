Biden team finding ‘creative new ways’ to make immigration crisis worse: Rep. Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., joined FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" and reacted to new rules from the Biden administration that restricts where ICE agents can make arrests, now banning arrests at playgrounds, churches, protests and more.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: This new order that's coming out as you just referenced, just defies logic. It is a principle we've seen in government where laws are enacted, where they try to keep people away from playgrounds who aren't supposed to be there.

And the enforcement actions that are done by ICE have -- for long, across multiple administrations -- have prioritized the worst of the worst. The MS-13 member, the murderer, the sex offender. So instead of providing a safe haven at a playground for kids, the administration is talking about creating a safe haven there for the worst of the worst because that's really who ICE would be targeting.

So it's concerning that they keep finding creative new ways for this problem to get even worse. And it has the secondary effects because the markets used -- drugs -- we see that on Long Island drug trafficking, sex trafficking, human trafficking, the labor trafficking. It's all across this entire country.

