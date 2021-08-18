Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Biden administration considers reinstating car regulations slashed by Trump

Regulations placed in 2016 were cut during Trump administration's last days

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 18

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it was considering reinstating a boost in higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements, a decision that could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more.

The National Highway Administration considers reinstating regulations slashed in the last days of the Trump Administration. (iStock)

HYDROGEN-POWERED VEHICLES: A REALISTIC PATH TO CLEAN ENERGY?

President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in January reversed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements. Automakers had protested that 2016 hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1 billion annually.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE