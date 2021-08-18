Biden administration considers reinstating car regulations slashed by Trump
Regulations placed in 2016 were cut during Trump administration's last days
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it was considering reinstating a boost in higher penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements, a decision that could cost the industry hundreds of millions of dollars or more.
President Donald Trump's administration in its final days in January reversed a 2016 regulation that more than doubled penalties for automakers failing to meet fuel efficiency requirements. Automakers had protested that 2016 hike, saying it could increase industry compliance costs by $1 billion annually.