Biden meeting China's Xi over climate change rather than Russia or COVID is 'wrong priority': Gen. Kellogg

Climate change 'top of the list' for Biden-Xi meeting next week: Gen. Keith Kellogg

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg roasted Biden Friday ahead of his high-stakes meeting with China's Xi Jinping for focusing on climate change rather than addressing his support for Russia over Ukraine or the origins of COVID-19, telling "Mornings with Maria" the president is not focussing on the "critical issues to America."

GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: Over a million people have died in the world because of COVID-19, and we’re pretty darn sure it was, at the very least, an inadvertent release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Then it broke throughout the world, all those deaths and the economic issues it caused the United States. The president should push him [Xi Jinping] on that. He also needs to push back very hard, and he probably won’t, on the issue of Taiwan because that’s the next flash point. The question we have to ask ourselves as a nation is China truly an adversary and I think they are. Here we have a country of 23 million, Taiwan, it’s a democratically elected government, and we keep talking about a "One China policy" that actually Taiwan is part of China. Well, they really haven’t been for the last 70 years. 

We need to think really hard about where we’re going and how we need to address Taiwan. Then the president should address President Xi and say, ‘why are you still supporting Russia in this whole Ukraine invasion.’ Because if China backed away from Russia and the support of Russia you would probably get closer to a diplomatic solution, and you’re not going there. I think right at the top of the list with President Xi and Biden is going to be climate, and that’s where they’re going to start from. It’s the wrong priority of events. It causes people like me to go absolutely nuts to try to figure out what we’re talking about when they should talk about critical issues to America and that happens to be China’s relationship with the world, not just as a regional power because they’re getting to be a global power and how do we handle it. 

