Biden shutting down American energy 'national security suicide': Sen. Sullivan

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told "Mornings with Maria," Friday that Biden shutting down American energy is "national security suicide." The Alaska senator made these comments after the president is considering turning to Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran to fill oil voids.

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: It's a national security suicide is what it is… the Biden administration needs to stop begging brutal dictators from producing more oil for Americans, and focus on America… The Biden administration… is not leveling with the American people.

From day one, they have been trying to shut down the production of American energy, which is not only hurting working families and providing pink slips to great workers, like in my state, but as you know… it empowers dictators like Putin who use energy as a weapon… But right now we know that [Biden’s] been trying to kill American energy, and it's a horrible policy for our country, but also for our national security.

