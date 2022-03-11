Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Biden shutting down American energy 'national security suicide': Sen. Sullivan

Biden needs to ‘stop begging brutal dictators’ for oil, Alaska senator argues

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, reacts to the Biden administration considering turning to Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran to fill oil voids.  video

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, told "Mornings with Maria," Friday that Biden shutting down American energy is "national security suicide." The Alaska senator made these comments after the president is considering turning to Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran to fill oil voids.  

WILL RISING GAS PRICES IMPACT RETURN TO WORK?

SEN. DAN SULLIVAN: It's a national security suicide is what it is… the Biden administration needs to stop begging brutal dictators from producing more oil for Americans, and focus on America… The Biden administration… is not leveling with the American people. 

Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden  (Photographer: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

From day one, they have been trying to shut down the production of American energy, which is not only hurting working families and providing pink slips to great workers, like in my state, but as you know… it empowers dictators like Putin who use energy as a weapon… But right now we know that [Biden’s] been trying to kill American energy, and it's a horrible policy for our country, but also for our national security.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, argues Biden’s energy policies are ‘empowering dictators,’ like Putin, who use energy as ‘a weapon.’ video

