Afghanistan withdrawal could be among greatest foreign policy mistakes in US history: Rep. Johnson

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., criticized the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria," arguing that it could become one of U.S. history’s greatest foreign policy mistakes.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

REP. MIKE JOHNSON: It's difficult to describe how large of a debacle this is, and we think this could be one of the greatest foreign policy, national security mistakes in the history of the country.

It may be the largest one because the consequences of this will go on and on. You know, we pursue the Reagan doctrine of peace through strength because weakness invites aggression. And when our adversaries around the world -- China, Russia, everyone else -- sees us as weak, it harms the stature of the country.

And as was said in your previous segment, it has reverberating effects throughout the economy, for the domestic agenda and everything else. This is a very, very serious situation and we don't know how it's going to end yet.

CONCHA RIPS BIDEN FOR BLAMING AFGHANISTAN CHAOS ON EVERYONE BUT HIMSELF

WATCH THE ENTIRE SEGMENT BELOW: