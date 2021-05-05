Biden admin on ‘risky course’ with Iran nuclear negotiations: Lieberman

Former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman (I) warned that the Biden administration isn’t on the right path with Iran during a FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria" interview Wednesday.

JOE LIEBERMAN: Basically, we're rewarding the Iranian government for seizing Americans and keeping them hostage. And we're giving them billions of dollars of their assets back, which is what they most want. And in doing so, we're going to encourage them to play the same game in the actual nuclear negotiations that follow.

We will not ever achieve any progress with Iran unless we remain tough. They want the sanctions lifted. We want them to become a non-nuclear country. We want them to stop their enrichment of nuclear material. Iran is fundamentally an extremist and lying country. You can't trust them. So they say on the one hand, they don't want nuclear weapons. On the other hand, they're enriching their nuclear materials to a level that is not necessary for civilian nuclear power.

I understand that some of the people in the Biden administration, including the vice president and then Vice President Biden and President Obama, of course, feel that the nuclear agreement of 2015 was a major accomplishment. I don't think so. I think it was a big mistake and it hasn't worked. It's very clear that Iran did not follow the requirements of that [agreement]. So this is a really risky course -- there's so many other opportunities for American leadership in the Middle East. Let's build on the growing relationship between Israel and Arab countries. Let's see if we can negotiate progress between the Israelis and the Palestinians. But if it looks like America is being twisted again by Iran, the Middle East and the rest of the world is going to get much more unstable than it is right now.