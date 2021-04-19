Biden rejoining Iran nuclear agreement dangerous: Lieberman

President Biden potentially rejoining the Iran nuclear agreement is dangerous because it could "end" economic pressure and compromise the security of the U.S. and allies in the region, former Democratic senator and 2000 vice-presidential nominee Joe Lieberman told FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria."

JOE LIEBERMAN: My reaction is to be concerned that we're going to repeat what happened in 2015 when we made a bad deal, and the main reason for the bad deal was we gave away all the economic pressure at that time, or most of it on Iran, and they didn't do what the economic pressure had been put on to accomplish, which was to end their nuclear program. They just put a pause on -- if they were following it, and of course, I believe that they were cheating on the way.

This is the problem with these negotiations. Iran doesn't want to do what we want them to do -- we want them to end their nuclear program. They're a fanatical, extremist, anti-American, anti-human rights regime. And they're just the wrong kind of people to have nuclear weapons. Look, the Biden administration has said encouragingly that they want to get back into the Iran nuclear agreement, but they want to lengthen it and strengthen it. Well, that's a way to say that the original agreement was not as strong or long as it should have been. I couldn't agree more.

The danger here is that we're going to give Iran what it most wants, which is an end to the economic pressure on them, before we get anything out of them in the way of ending their nuclear program. And once the economic sanctions are off Iran, that's the end of the negotiations as far as they're concerned. So I'm worried about what's happening. I'm worried that we are once again going to be too eager to reach an agreement and we're going to have a bad agreement that will compromise our security and the security of our allies in the region, including Israel and most of the Arab world.