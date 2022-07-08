Expand / Collapse search
Energy

Biden admin 'owns' high gas, oil prices: Sen. Cassidy

Republican rips Biden administration's energy policies as gas prices remain near record highs

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., argues the 'optics are troublesome' as reports claim Biden is selling U.S. oil overseas.

Biden administration owns high price of gas, oil in US: Sen. Cassidy

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., argues the 'optics are troublesome' as reports claim Biden is selling U.S. oil overseas.

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss a report claiming President Biden allowed oil from U.S. strategic reserves to be sold overseas, arguing the administration "owns the high price of oil in gas" in the country as Americans face a surge in costs.

SEN. BILL CASSIDY: The optics are troublesome. Now, what I've learned is that the companies buy it [oil] and then the companies ship it overseas. And what I've been told is that our refining capacity is at 95%, so that there's a limited amount of refining capacity here. So they ship it overseas. Now, that's their side of the story. 

Sen. Bill Cassidy on Biden energy policies

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses the Biden administration's role in surging U.S. energy costs. (Fox News)

GOP HAMMERS BIDEN FOR ALLOWING EMERGENCY OIL RESERVES TO GO TO CHINA: 'COMPROMISING OUR ENERGY SECURITY'

I want to know a little bit more. But as regards the refining capacity, the Energy Information Agency actually confirms that. On the other hand, part of the refining capacity being down is because of the regulatory environment and companies just throwing in the towel on certain refining plants. So this administration just basically owns the high price of oil and gas in the United States.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia, the president reportedly selling oil from U.S. reserves overseas and the federal gas tax. video

Biden's meeting with Saudi king draws criticism

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., discusses Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia, the president reportedly selling oil from U.S. reserves overseas and the federal gas tax.