In first budgets, Trump put breaks on non-military spending while Biden jams the pedal down

President Biden has released his first budget proposal for fiscal year 2022, which includes across-the-board spending increases, with the most substantial boost allocated to the Education Department.

Former President Trump’s first budget proposal, for fiscal year 2018, cut spending for many departments in part to pay for a $54 billion increase for the Department of Defense.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of where funds go under the plan and how much they’ve been increased since Trump’s budget proposals, to get a clear view into the new administration’s priorities. The budget must be approved by Congress.

Agriculture (USDA)

Biden proposes spending $27.8 billion on the Agriculture Department in fiscal year 2022, a 16% increase over 2021.

Trump’s 2018 budget request for the USDA was $17.9 billion, a 21% decrease from fiscal year 2017.

Defense (DOD)

Biden’s proposal requests $715 billion for the DOD, a slight 1.6 percent increase over the 2021 level.

Trump’s 2018 proposal sought to increase the defense budget by 8.9 percent over 2017, to $639 billion.

Education (ED)

Biden proposes spending $102 billion on the Department of Education, a 41 percent increase over the 2021 level.

Trump in 2018 had sought to cut the agency's spending by 13 percent over its 2017 level, to $59 billion.

Commerce (DOC)

Biden has proposed $11.4 billion for the Commerce Department a 28 percent increase over fiscal year 2021 levels.

Trump had requested $7.8 billion for the department in his first budget proposal, a 16 percent decrease over 2017 levels.

Energy (DOE)

Biden is looking to increase spending by 10.2 percent at the DOE to total $46.1 billion.

Trump had sought a 5.6 percent decrease for a $28 billion budget.

Health and Human Services (HHS)

Biden’s proposed budget for HHS is $131.7 billion, a 23.5 percent increase from the 2021 enacted level.

Trump requested $69.0 billion for 2018, a 17.9 percent decrease from 2017.

Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

Biden has requested $68.7 billion for HUD, a 15 percent increase from the 2021 enacted level.

Trump, in his first budget proposal, requested $40.7 billion in gross discretionary spending for HUD, a 13.2 percent decrease from the 2017 level.

Interior (DOI)

Biden requested $17.4 billion for DOI, a 16% increase from 2021.

Trump’s 2018 budget proposal requested $11.6 billion for DOI, a 12% decrease.

Justice

Biden’s proposed budget for the DOJ is 35.2 billion, a 5.3% increase from 2021.

Trump in 2018 proposed $27.7 billion for the DOJ, a 3.8% decrease from 2017.

Labor (DOL)

Biden proposed $14.2 billion for the DOL, a 14% increase over 2021.

Trump had proposed $9.6 billion for the Labor Department, a 21 percent decrease.

State (DOS)

Biden proposed spending $63.5 billion for the State Department and other international programs.

Trump in 2018 proposed $25.6 billion in base funding for the DOS and USAID. Biden’s budget overall represents a 148% increase over the 2018 proposed budget.

Transportation (DOT)

Biden’s budget request for the Transportation Department is $25.6 billion for 2022, a 1.2% increase over 2021 enacted funding.

Trump’s 2018 budget requested $16.2 billion for DOT, a 13 percent decrease.

Treasury (USDT)

Biden has requested a $14.9 billion budget for the Treasury, a 10.6% increase over 2021.

Trump requested a $12.1 billion budget in 2018, a 4.1% decrease.

Veterans Affairs (VA)

Biden requested $113.1 billion in discretionary funding for the VA, an 8.2% increase from 2021.

Trump in 2018 requested $78.9 billion, a 6% increase over 2017.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Biden requested $11.2 billion for the EPA, a 21.3% increase from the 2021 enacted level.

Trump in 2018 requested $5.7 billion for the EPA, a 31 percent decrease over 2017.

NASA

Biden requested $24.7 billion for NASA, a 6.3% increase from 2021.

Trump requested $19.1 billion a 0.8% decrease from 2017, with target increases that were consistent with his priorities.

Small Business Administration (SBA)

Biden requested $852 for the SBA, a 9.4% increase over 2021.

Trump in 2018 requested $826.5 million, a 5.0% decrease.

National Science Federation (NSF)

Biden requested $10.2 billion for NSF, a 20% increase over 2021. NSF funding was not listed in Trump’s 2018 blueprint.

Social Security Administration (SSA)

Biden requested $14.2 billion for the SSA, a 9.7% increase from the 2021 level. No SSA funding was listed in Trump’s blueprint.