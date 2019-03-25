Bias against Israel is deplorable: Former Ambassador Danny Ayalon

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) delivered a veiled rebuke to Minnesota Congresswoman Illan Omar (D) during his address to AIPAIC.

Continue Reading Below

“I am part of a large, bipartisan coalition in Congress supporting Israel, an overwhelming majority in the Congress of the United States. And I tell Israel’s accusers and detractors, accuse us,” Hoyer said on Monday.

At a Council of American-Islamic Relations banquet on Saturday, Omar has said she didn’t care what the pro-Israel protestors had to say.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Former Ambassador to Israel Danny Ayalon slammed people like Congresswoman Omar telling FOX Business' “The Evening Edit” that they are ignorant and should study the issue.

Advertisement

“It’s very deplorable and very bias. It shows a double standard when the only democracy in the region is being criticized,” he said.