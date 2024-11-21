Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Donald Trump
Published

Bezos denies Musk's claim the Amazon founder predicted Trump would lose election

Musk took to X to accuse rival billionaire Bezos of 'telling everyone' Trump would not win and to sell their stock in Tesla

close
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, tapped by President-elect Trump to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, speaks at the America First Policy Institute at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Nov. 14. video

Elon Musk says Trump's efficiency department is going to be a revolution

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, tapped by President-elect Trump to lead a new Department of Government Efficiency, speaks at the America First Policy Institute at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Nov. 14.

Jeff Bezos is pushing back against Tesla CEO Elon Musk's claim the Amazon founder predicted President-elect Trump would lose the 2024 presidential election.

"Just learned tonight at Mar-a-Lago that Jeff Bezos was telling everyone that @realDonaldTrump would lose for sure, so they should sell all their Tesla and SpaceX stock," Musk wrote on his social media platform X in the early hours of Thursday morning. 

"Nope. 100% not true," Bezos replied.

"Well, then, I stand corrected," Musk responded, with a laughing emoji.

MUSK AND RAMASWAMY LAY OUT DOGE VISION IN WSJ OP-ED: 5 TAKEAWAYS

Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote in the election and received heavy backing from Musk, whom the president-elect has tapped to co-lead a new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy in his second term.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump at a rally

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, right, speaks onstage as he joins former President Trump during a campaign rally at the site of the first assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5. (Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Musk's cozy relationship with Trump has given investors further confidence in the success of Musk's companies, particularly Tesla and SpaceX, which has billions in government contracts. Tesla shares have surged nearly 57% over the past month.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
TSLA TESLA INC. 339.64 -2.39 -0.70%

Tesla, Inc.

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, did not endorse either presidential candidate this year and sparked a revolt from staffers and subscribers of the newspaper after he halted the editorial board's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, establishing a new policy of not issuing endorsements for presidential candidates. 

TESLA STOCK JUMPS ON REPORT TRUMP PLANS TO EASE REGULATIONS AROUND SELF-DRIVING CARS

Following the election, Bezos congratulated Trump on X for "an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the Leaders' Action on Forests and Land Use event at the Cop26 summit at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 2, 2021. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 198.38 -4.50 -2.22%

Amazon.com, Inc.

Musk is the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of $316.2 billion, according to Forbes. Bezos is third on the outlet's real-time billionaires list with a fortune of $217.4 billion. However, Bezos has been in the top spot several times over the years, most recently in March when he briefly overtook Musk.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Bezos and Musk are also rivals in the space race, where their respective aerospace companies, Blue Origin and SpaceX, compete in space travel and exploration. Amazon, with the help of Blue Origin, is also planning to launch a satellite broadband service, Project Kuiper, to compete with Musk's Starlink.