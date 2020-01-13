Betting on Trump: Bookie shares the odds the president wins reelection

The 2016 election may have turned the polling world on its head, but one of the biggest losers was the political gambling world.

With the 2020 election on the horizon, some of those organizations are positioning themselves better by embracing the Trump phenomenon.

Bookmaking company Paddy Power takes bets on political scenarios in Ireland and the United Kingdom, and its head of public relations, Lee Price, shared with FOX Business' Cheryl Casone what the odds are the president gets reelected.

"This time, he's odds on, so, more likely than not to be reelected," Price said on "Making Money with Charles Payne."

When it comes to his Democratic opponents, Paddy Power is also taking bets on the candidates hoping to unseat President Trump. Here's the overall election adds, according to Paddy Power:

Former vice president Joe Biden has 5-1 odds to beat Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., has 11-2 odds to beat Trump

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has 12-1 odds to beat Trump

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has 16-1 odds to beat Trump

As the Democratic nomination is still open, here are the odds for the candidates, according to Paddy Power:

Former vice president Joe Biden has 9-4 odds to win the Democratic nomination

Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., has 9-4 odds to win the Democratic nomination

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has 5-1 odds to win the Democratic nomination

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has 7-1 odds to win the Democratic nomination

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has 9-1 odds to win the Democratic nomination

There are some outlying candidates Paddy Power is taking bets on, too:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has 25-1 odds of entering the primary and winning the nomination

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D. Minn., has 40-1 odds of entering the primary and winning the nomination

Hedge fund manager Tom Steyer has 100-1 odds of entering the primary and winning the nomination

Former first lady Michelle Obama has 150-1 odds of entering the primary and winning the nomination

Price said Trump's popularity is "unprecedented" in Britain.

"They have all these tongue-in-cheek markets around him, and people buy into it, and that's part of his appeal, I think," Price said.

