Kellyanne Conway: Trump can get reelected if he does this one thing

White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway told FOX Business' Gerry Baker on "WSJ at Large" President Trump’s path to a second term is simple: Show the voters the economic results of his first term.

“Make sure that people know what the progress report of this president and his administration really are,” she said. “And that includes, obviously, a historic economy by modern standards of low unemployment rates, particularly among African-Americans, Asian-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, women.”

The unemployment rate has hovered at 50-year lows for several months now, coming in at 3.6 percent in October.

Conway said it’s not just low unemployment that Trump should emphasize.

“The wage growth among blue-collar workers has been pretty significant." - Kellyanne Conway, White House Counsel

“And the job production alone, bringing the industry back to this country that was flat on their backs -- manufacturing, warehousing, mining, construction for example," she said. “The fundamentals of the economy are strong. I think this is an economy that works for job creators, job seekers and job holders.”

Conway sees a real difference between the president’s plans and those of his progressive Democratic rivals.

“The left is offering free stuff, and this president is offering freedom.” - Kellyanne Conway, White House Counsel

“You have a great deal of opportunity now -- not just have job security or job availability, but job mobility," Conway said. "You can choose a job closer to home if you want a less of a commute. You can choose a job that offers eye and dental [health coverage].”

Conway isn’t worried about polls that show the president’s approval ratings slipping, repeating that all he needs to do is get his message across.

“It's really cutting through the noise and the lies and the screams, the epithets that are thrown at the president and his party,” she said. “We have to make sure that the message that people are hearing about the president's progress report for them specifically is the one that's coming through ... and being associated back with the president.”

