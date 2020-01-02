Trump reelection campaign says RNC putting together ‘jaw-dropping’ war chest

The Republican National Committee will “without question” release “truly jaw-dropping” figures for the fourth quarter of 2019, according to Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh.

Murtaugh told FOX Business’ Blake Burman during an appearance on "Cavuto: Coast-to-Coast" Thursday that the cash on hand “definitely” goes into nine figures.

Murtaugh’s comments come on the heels of President Trump’s campaign announcing it raised $46 million during the final three months of 2019 and had nearly $103 million sitting in the bank. The cash is the most money that any presidential reelection campaign has ever had in hand on history.

The fundraising efforts, he said, will be used as part of Trump’s “victory” program to try to defend and also pick up the Democrat states that they won in 2016.

“This is a campaign that will want for nothing,” said Murtaugh. “We will have the resources to do everything that we could possibly want to protect the states that the president won in 2016 and to expand into new states where the president was close.”

When you look at the other side of the aisle, the campaign of Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced a massive $34.5 million fourth-quarter haul, while South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg raked in more than $24.7 million. However, Murtaugh said Democrats will never catch up because Trump’s grassroots support makes him unbeatable.

“When you put the president's campaign and the ability that we have to raise money with the RNC up against the entirety of the Democrat field -- add them all up together - -it’s still going to be our side outraising them just because of the president's record,” he said. “His record of success is attracting so many… grassroots supporters. And that's what's fueling the fun.”

Murtaugh added that the economy is going to be the centerpiece of the president’s 2020 campaign.

