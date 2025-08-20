Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Politics
Published

Betting markets show Mamdani maintains a big lead in NYC mayoral race

Mamdani has 81% chance of winning, according to prediction markets, despite criticism over economic policies

close
Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., discusses NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's platforms, his town hall meeting and more on ‘Making Money.’ video

Mamdani's government-run grocery stores platform is like a gift falling out of the sky for Republicans, says GOP lawmaker

Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb., discusses NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's platforms, his town hall meeting and more on ‘Making Money.’

New York State Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani is holding on to a sizable lead in the New York City mayoral race, prediction markets data shows.

Mamdani, the self-described socialist who prevailed to secure the Democratic nomination for the Big Apple's mayoral race this fall, has an 81% chance of winning the election this November, according to data from Interactive Brokers reviewed on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the last week, Mamdani's odds have remained above 75% with his main challengers struggling to gain traction.

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who was defeated by Mamdani in the Democratic primary, has the next best odds with a 20% chance of winning the mayoral race, per the Interactive Brokers market.

JPMORGAN'S DIMON SPOKE WITH DEM SOCIALIST NYC MAYORAL CANDIDATE AFTER CALLING HIM A 'MARXIST': REPORT

Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani, New York state assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate, is the frontrunner in the NYC mayoral race, according to the Interactive Brokers market. (Reuters/Bing Guan / Reuters)

Incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who opted against competing in the Democratic primary and instead chose to run as an independent candidate, was in third place with a 6% chance of winning the race.

Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, who is known as the founder and leader of the Guardian Angels crime prevention group and was unopposed for the GOP nod, has a roughly 3% chance of prevailing in his bid to become mayor of New York City.

Mamndani also has a commanding lead on PredictIt with an 84% chance of winning. He also has an 84% chance of winning on Polymarket. 

The 33-year-old Mamdani's emergence as the frontrunner in the New York City mayoral race comes despite controversy over his policy platform, which features socialist policies that have drawn criticism from the business community.

JAMIE DIMON CRITICIZES ZOHRAN MAMDANI AS 'MARXIST,' BLASTS DEMOCRATS' DEI PUSH: 'BIG HEARTS AND LITTLE BRAIN'

Andrew Cuomo during NYC mayoral election speech

New York City mayoral candidate and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in second place in the Interactive Brokers market for the NYC mayoral election. (Ohn Lamparski/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

His campaign platform calls for raising New York City's minimum wage to $30 an hour by 2030, along with raising the corporate tax rate to match New Jersey's 11.5% rate.

He has proposed building 200,000 new units of "permanently affordable, union-built, rent-stabilized homes" over the next decade while also immediately freezing rents for tenants in rent-stabilized units.

Mamdani's platform includes the creation of city-owned grocery stores that would operate on a rent-free basis without property tax liabilities, with the stores buying and selling goods at "wholesale prices" to give consumers a "public option" in the grocery store market.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams making speech

Mayor Eric Adams is running as an independent candidate after opting against pursuing the Democratic nomination. (Luiz C. Ribeiro/NY Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

NYC BILLIONAIRE LIKENS DEMOCRATIC SOCIALIST MAMDANI'S CAMPAIGN PROMISES TO THOSE OF CASTRO

Business leaders have criticized Mamdani's policies over their potential impact on the city's economy, though some have still looked to connect with the mayoral frontrunner despite the differences of opinion.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said last month at an event in Ireland that Mamdani is "more of a Marxist than a socialist," adding that he's pushing "ideological mush that means nothing in the real world."

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa speaks during an anti-migrant rally and protest outside of Gracie Mansion on Aug. 27, 2023 in New York City.

Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa is the Republican nominee for the New York City mayoral race. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images / Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Despite that criticism, Dimon reportedly had a call with Mamdani last week that Bloomberg News reported was a friendly conversation, according to people briefed on the call.