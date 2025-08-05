Expand / Collapse search
Elections
NYC billionaire likens democratic socialist Mamdani's campaign promises to those of Castro

Billionaire John Catsimatidis tells Fox News Digital Zohran Mamdani's campaign of 'free' goods is similar to the historic campaign run by Fidel Castro

NYC billionaire John Catsimatidis compares Mamdani agenda to Fidel Castro

Gristedes grocery chain CEO and billionaire real estate mogul John Catsimatidis says the 33-year-old assemblyman is "not qualified" to run New York City.

Gristedes grocery chain CEO and billionaire real estate mogul John Catsimatidis slammed Zohran Mamdani's policy agenda, comparing his campaign promises to that of Cuban and Venezuelan leaders, and doubted Mamdani's ability to win the New York City mayoral race after the democratic socialist secured a primary victory in June. 

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the 76-year-old self-made billionaire said he believes Mamdani’s campaign technique of convincing New Yorkers they are getting "everything for nothing" is similar to communist leaders like Fidel Castro and could eventually prove harmful to the biggest city in the US.

"I mean this is silly," Catsimatidis told Fox News. "The same con game happened in Cuba with Fidel Castro. The same con game happened in Venezuela. [You] promise people everything. You're going to get everything for nothing." 

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: John Catsimatidis attends The New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children's 2021 Fall Gala at Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library on November 17, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

John Catsimatidis attends a gala on Nov. 17, 2021 in New York City. (Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Well, the people in Venezuela are starving," Catsimatidis explained. "The people in Cuba are starving. It's just one big con game. And I think the American people, I think New Yorkers, especially New Yorkers, they're smart, they're going to realize this right away."

Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York State assemblyman, won an upset Democratic primary victory in June against an array of candidates, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani has made lofty campaign proposals like free bus service, free childcare, free City University of New York (CUNY) tuition, rent freezes and city-owned, reduced-cost grocery stores. 

Catsimatidis also told Fox News Digital he thinks polling numbers aren't an accurate representation of standings in the race and that Mamdani doesn't stand a chance in the November election. 

Zohran Mamdani photos with big cracks

New York City Democratic-socialist mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is receiving some backlash from the region's business titans. (Getty Images/Photo illustration / Getty Images)

"I don't think the polls are really real right now," Catsimatidis added. "See me in September."

"He doesn't like the Jewish people, and I guess the Jews are going to be against him," Catsimatidis told Fox News. "He doesn't like the Italian people. The Italians are going to be against him. He doesn't like business people. The business people are going to be against him. So I don't think he's that far ahead."

Zohran Mamdani and Eric Adams

Zohran Mamdani, right, and current New York City Mayor Eric Adams. (Getty Images)

Catsimatidis, who once ran for New York City mayor himself in 2013, also pointed out that the city would not be able to fund a Mamdani agenda despite the young Democratic nominee’s promise of raising corporate taxes and income taxes on the wealthy. 

Andrew Cuomo in post-primary election speech

New York City mayoral candidate and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during an election party following the primaries at the Carpenters Union in New York City on June 24, 2025. (Photo by JOHN LAMPARSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Sooner or later, you're going to run out of money," Catsimatidis emphasized. "These union leaders are picking this guy, Mamdani, for what? They were promised a great day. They were promised great numbers. But if the city runs out of money, who's going to pay the pensions?"

The stage is set for what will be a heated November election, and despite Mamdani pulling ahead in the polls, both current New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Cuomo have shown no signs of dropping out of the race.