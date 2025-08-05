NYC billionaire likens democratic socialist Mamdani's campaign promises to those of Castro

Gristedes grocery chain CEO and billionaire real estate mogul John Catsimatidis slammed Zohran Mamdani's policy agenda, comparing his campaign promises to that of Cuban and Venezuelan leaders, and doubted Mamdani's ability to win the New York City mayoral race after the democratic socialist secured a primary victory in June.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the 76-year-old self-made billionaire said he believes Mamdani’s campaign technique of convincing New Yorkers they are getting "everything for nothing" is similar to communist leaders like Fidel Castro and could eventually prove harmful to the biggest city in the US.

"I mean this is silly," Catsimatidis told Fox News. "The same con game happened in Cuba with Fidel Castro. The same con game happened in Venezuela . [You] promise people everything. You're going to get everything for nothing."

"Well, the people in Venezuela are starving," Catsimatidis explained. "The people in Cuba are starving. It's just one big con game. And I think the American people, I think New Yorkers, especially New Yorkers, they're smart, they're going to realize this right away."

Mamdani, a 33-year-old New York State assemblyman, won an upset Democratic primary victory in June against an array of candidates, including former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani has made lofty campaign proposals like free bus service, free childcare, free City University of New York (CUNY) tuition, rent freezes and city-owned, reduced-cost grocery stores.

Catsimatidis also told Fox News Digital he thinks polling numbers aren't an accurate representation of standings in the race and that Mamdani doesn't stand a chance in the November election.

"I don't think the polls are really real right now," Catsimatidis added. "See me in September."

"He doesn't like the Jewish people, and I guess the Jews are going to be against him," Catsimatidis told Fox News. "He doesn't like the Italian people. The Italians are going to be against him. He doesn't like business people. The business people are going to be against him. So I don't think he's that far ahead."

Catsimatidis, who once ran for New York City mayor himself in 2013, also pointed out that the city would not be able to fund a Mamdani agenda despite the young Democratic nominee’s promise of raising corporate taxes and income taxes on the wealthy.

"Sooner or later, you're going to run out of money," Catsimatidis emphasized. "These union leaders are picking this guy, Mamdani, for what? They were promised a great day. They were promised great numbers. But if the city runs out of money, who's going to pay the pensions?"

