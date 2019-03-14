Beto O’Rourke doesn’t take very hard stands, Fmr. Gov. Bobby Jindal says

Debate is growing over the type of candidate former Texas Democratic Congressman Beto O’Rourke will be after he announced his 2020 presidential bid last night.

Former 2016 GOP presidential candidate and former Governor Bobby Jindal (R-La.) told FOX Business’ host Neil Cavuto the former Texas congressman’s strategy won’t work in the primary.

“He’ll [O’Rourke] say a little bit about everything to everybody. And if you listen carefully, he doesn’t take very hard stands. That’s not going to work in the primary,” Jindal said on Thursday.

O’Rourke complimented the Green New Deal at a local sandwich shop in Fort Madison, Iowa, telling customers, “To those who propose the Green New Deal, they're showing how climate and economy is connected. And we need to bring everyone in and we need a president who can unite.”

President Trump told reporters he can defeat O’Rourke should he become the Democratic nominee. When asked who the bigger threat is between Beto O’Rourke and Joe Biden, the president said, “I just say whoever it is I’ll take them on.”

O’Rourke is the 12th Democrat to officially launch a White House bid. He reportedly met with former President Barack Obama in December, and is well known for his record breaking fundraising of $80.3 million in his 2018 Texas Senate bid.