Beto O'Rourke: Capitalism is unfair, unjust, and racist

Despite labelling himself as a capitalist, Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke had some harsh words for the economic system on Friday, calling capitalism "unfair, unjust, and racist."

“There is just a complete lack of comprehension on what capitalism is,” Jonathan Hoenig, the Capitalist Pig hedge fund founder, said on FOXBusiness' “Bulls & Bears” Monday. “I don't know what Beto thinks it is, but when we're talking about capitalism we're talking about private property and individual rights. Not preferences for racial minorities or any group.”

Others have commented on the fact that O'Rourke is trying to condemn the system of which has benefited and continues to benefit from.

"I think Beto understands Capitalism just fine," Fox News contributor Liz Peek said. “He has a very wealthy [father-in-law]. He's made some money. When he's raising $6 million, I think he gets it."

Still, some have commended O'Rourke for taking a stand on the issue and addressing the perceived inequalities of capitalism. However, taking a hard line stance against capitalism may prove to be a losing ticket for many candidates as a recent poll shows that a majority of Americans prefer a capitalist president over a socialist.