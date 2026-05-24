Bernie Sanders warns of 'the most transformative economic revolution in the history of this country'

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., warned Sunday that artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics could replace American workers and even damage children’s social development if the technology is controlled by billionaires prioritizing profits over people.

Speaking at a "Fight Oligarchy" rally in Maine, the Vermont independent argued that AI could deepen economic inequality and worsen an ongoing mental health crisis among young people.

"Kids are lonelier and lonelier," Sanders said. "I do not want the next generation to have as their friends AI bots. I want them to have other kids, other human beings as their friends."

Sanders said artificial intelligence and robotics are poised to become "the most transformative economic revolution in the history of this country" and warned that the technology could eliminate jobs across multiple industries.

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"What is the function of AI and robotics?" Sanders asked the crowd. "It is to replace human labor."

The senator pointed to automation in manufacturing and the future expansion of driverless vehicles as examples of looming disruptions to the workforce.

"Truck drivers and cab drivers, Uber drivers, Lyft drivers, etc. will be losing their jobs in the not too immediate future," Sanders said.

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While Sanders acknowledged AI could provide benefits, including reducing the workweek while maintaining wages, he argued the technology must be regulated to ensure it benefits workers rather than wealthy tech executives.

"What we have got to do is make sure that AI and robotics work for all of the people, not just the billionaires who are developing that technology," he said.

Sanders also warned about the potential societal impacts of artificial intelligence, including misinformation and growing social isolation among children.

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"If AI undermines our democracy by putting stuff on screens in which you cannot tell truth from fiction, that’s a bad thing," Sanders said.

The senator specifically criticized Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, claiming corporate leaders are prioritizing profits over workers as AI rapidly expands.

"These guys are in it for the money," Sanders said. "They want more wealth and more power, and they do not care what happens to workers."

The remarks came during Sanders’ latest stop on his nationwide "Fight Oligarchy" tour, which has focused heavily on wealth inequality, corporate power and opposition to President Donald Trump.

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During the speech, Sanders also accused billionaires and superPACs of trying to "own and control the United States Congress" and called the U.S. political system increasingly dominated by wealthy interests.