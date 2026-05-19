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Expert says massive AI investment is ‘laying the groundwork’ for America’s future

Pompliano argues personalized AI tools with portfolio data can outperform general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT

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ProCap Financial Chairman and CEO Anthony Pompliano joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the AI trade, the launch of a new AI model CFO Silvia and his outlook for the crypto market. video

US is 'laying the groundwork for the next century,' Anthony Pompliano says

ProCap Financial Chairman and CEO Anthony Pompliano joins 'Mornings with Maria' to discuss the AI trade, the launch of a new AI model CFO Silvia and his outlook for the crypto market.

Massive investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure is helping shape the next phase of the digital economy, according to one investment expert watching Wall Street’s AI race.

ProCap Financial Chairman and CEO Anthony Pompliano joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss the surge in AI investment, growing interest in digital assets and how his firm’s AI-powered financial platform is helping users navigate increasingly complex markets.

Rows of servers in a Dallas, Texas data center (Ben Torres/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

"The market is showing us that the AI trade is real," Pompliano said. "One of the things is that the United States of America is laying the groundwork for the next century."

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Pompliano said artificial intelligence requires significant energy, data center capacity and computing power as companies work to expand the infrastructure behind the technology.

His comments come as major technology companies continue ramping up spending on AI chips, cloud infrastructure and energy-intensive data centers to meet demand tied to generative AI tools. Companies including Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon and Google have committed billions to expanding AI capacity as Wall Street races to capitalize on the technology boom.

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Pompliano also pointed to growing demand for personalized AI tools in finance, arguing that models with access to an individual’s portfolio data can provide more tailored guidance than general-purpose chatbots.

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"One of the problems with the general purpose models like a ChatGPT or a Claude is that it doesn't have the context of your personal financial information," Pompliano said.

The discussion also touched on cryptocurrency markets, where Pompliano said institutional adoption of Bitcoin continues to grow despite ongoing volatility.

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Pompliano said adoption is increasingly being driven by large financial firms seeking risk-adjusted returns for clients.

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"Wall Street's getting in the game," Pompliano said. "You're starting to see these really big firms that are very smart, who are looking for risk-adjusted returns."

The conversation underscores how AI investment and digital assets remain central to Wall Street’s evolving strategy as firms search for long-term growth opportunities.

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