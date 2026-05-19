Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Recommended Videos

Jobs
Published

Meta shifts 7,000 workers into AI roles as layoffs, manager cuts loom

Meta is accelerating its artificial intelligence strategy with a broad workforce overhaul that includes layoffs, management cuts and employee transfers into AI-focused teams

close
‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss three things investors should keep in mind. video

Meta, Microsoft stocks fall after disappointing earnings reports

‘Barron’s Roundtable’ panelists discuss three things investors should keep in mind.

Meta is preparing a sweeping workforce overhaul tied to its aggressive artificial intelligence push, including plans to move thousands of employees into AI-focused roles while cutting managers and laying off workers this week.

The Facebook parent plans to lay off roughly 10% of its workforce Wednesday as part of a broader restructuring tied to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s effort to remake the company around AI tools and autonomous agents, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

In the memo circulated Monday, Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale said the company plans to transfer roughly 7,000 employees into new AI initiatives while eliminating layers of management and flattening organizational structures.

META TO LAYOFF 8,000 EMPLOYEES IN AI INVESTMENT PIVOT

A technology executive stands on stage presenting new hardware during a company event.

The Facebook parent plans to lay off roughly 10% of its workforce Wednesday as part of a broader restructuring. (David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The shake-up, along with previous transfers and role eliminations, will ultimately affect about 20% of Meta’s workforce, according to the memo.

META'S BAY AREA LAYOFFS AFFECT ROUGHLY 200 WORKERS AS COMPANY POURS BILLIONS INTO AI INFRASTRUCTURE

The company had nearly 78,000 employees as of the end of March, according to securities filings.

The overhaul comes as Meta pours billions into AI infrastructure and tools amid intensifying competition with OpenAI, Google and Microsoft. The company increasingly wants AI agents to perform tasks now handled by human employees internally, according to Reuters.

Meta logo and its various platforms

Meta had nearly 78,000 employees as of the end of March, according to securities filings. (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"As org leaders worked on the changes, many of them incorporated AI native design principles into their new org structures," Gale wrote in the memo. "Many orgs can operate with a flatter structure with smaller teams of pods/cohorts that can move faster and with more ownership."

META VOWS APPEAL OF 'LANDMARK' SOCIAL MEDIA VERDICTS, WARNS OF FREE SPEECH EROSION

Some of the employees being reassigned — a process workers reportedly refer to as being "drafted" — are moving into teams like Applied AI Engineering and Agent Transformation Accelerator, groups focused on building AI systems capable of autonomously performing workplace functions.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
META META PLATFORMS INC. 611.21 -3.02 -0.49%

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Meta has also reportedly closed roughly 6,000 open job postings during the restructuring process – changes which have triggered growing backlash inside the company.