Bernie Sanders slams Howard Schultz for being a billionaire

Newly declared presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, is swinging hard at potential candidate, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, for simply being a billionaire.

When asked about Schultz in an interview on Tuesday's “CBS This Morning”, Sanders said, “There are a lot of people I know personally who work hard for a living who make forty, fifty thousand dollars a year who know a lot more about politics than, with all due respect, does Mr. Schultz.”

Sanders went on to say, “But because we have a corrupt political system, anybody who is a billionaire who can throw a lot of TV ads on television, suddenly becomes very, very credible”.

Three weeks ago, Schultz announced he was seriously considering running for president in 2020 as an independent. But he has faced harsh criticism ever since, largely from Democrats including fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who believe Schultz could split Democratic votes and ensure a second win for President Trump.

On Monday, the billionare wrote in a letter e-mailed to supporters and published on Medium that his critics just don’t get it.

“The stakes are too high to cross our fingers and hope the Democratic Party nominates a moderate who can win over enough independents and disaffected Republicans, and even fellow Democrats, to defeat Trump next year," Schultz wrote. “That any opponent can oust Trump, no matter how far to the radical left they are, is a fallacy. Those so concerned about a centrist independent being a spoiler should perhaps ask another question: Will the eventual Democratic nominee be the party’s own version of a spoiler?”

The big question now is could the haters push Howard Schultz far enough that he chooses to run as a Democrat in the 2020 presidential election.