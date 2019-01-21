Ex-Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz weighs 2020 run as independent

Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz might join the ticket for a presidential run in 2020.

The “lifelong Democrat” has been exploring the possibility of launching a campaign as an independent, two people familiar with the matter told The Seattle Times. The businessman, however, has not yet made a final decision.

Schultz, 65, stepped down as Starbucks CEO in 2017, though he remains chairman emeritus. He has an estimated net worth of about $3.3 billion, according to Forbes.

When it comes to his political viewpoints, Schultz has been critical of President Trump and his policies, including trade, taxes and immigration. He has also said the Democratic party has veered too far to the left, directly referencing policies like single-payer health care and guaranteed employment for all.

During an interview last year, Schultz confirmed he was thinking about running for public office.

“I said publicly that perhaps one of them will be public office, but there’s a lot of things I could do, perhaps to help the American people and help people who are not being served by this administration by not running for president. We’ll have to see,” he told CBS at the time.

It was widely believed the ex-Starbucks chief was considering a run on the Democratic ticket – an option that reportedly hasn’t been taken off the table.

Meanwhile, the 2020 field is already starting to get crowded.

On Monday, California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris announced her bid for the presidency during an interview on “Good Morning America.”

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., announced her candidacy earlier this month.

Former New York City mayor, and fellow billionaire, Michael Bloomberg is also believed to be considering a bid.