Bernie Sanders is a ‘communist sympathizer’: American Majority CEO

The Republican National Committee is calling out Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after CNN reported that the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful supported nationalizing most major industries when he was a part of a far-left political party in the 1970’s.

In an interview on FOX Business’ “The Evening Edit, American Majority CEO Ned Ryun commended the RNC for calling Sanders out saying, “This is very un-American and this is something again that we need to be calling them out on.”

Sanders comments are part of a long list of outlandish statements he has made over the years. In 1985, Sanders defended Cuban dictator Fidel Castro saying he “totally transformed their society.”

“This never works,” Ryun said on Friday. This is the staggering part to me really. The hubris and the arrogance of the Bernie Sanders and AOC’s of the world because they think that somehow someway they’re smarter than everybody else, and somehow state run productive socialism will work because now they’re in charge.”

The Vermont senator refused to condemn embattled Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro as the President Trump and other officials have criticized the South American leader. Ryun claimed, “Again we’re seeing this play out in Venezuela. We are seeing a real life experience right in front of us.”