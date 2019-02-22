Bernie Sanders has jumped the shark: Trish Regan

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has officially jumped the shark.

Continue Reading Below

That right there was Sanders' Howard Dean moment — the moment when Dean let out that infamous scream, the one by which the country realized he wasn’t fit for the presidency.

And now Sanders has jumped the shark by exposing the world to his selfish stupidity by refusing to state the obvious. By refusing to admit that the socialist he considers a bud, is nothing more than a brutal dictator.

Sanders is refusing to call out a man that has taken five Americans hostages, all fathers and grandfathers, holding them for more than 450 days while killing dozens of protestors including two more today who tried to cross the border into Brazil for food and medicine.

Nicolás Maduro, the embattled president of Venezuela, jails and tortures thousands of political prisoners, including some of the people that you’ve met on this show. He uses intimidation tactics and courts bad guys like drug traffickers and Hezbollah terrorists. A man that manipulates elections by threatening to withhold basic human necessities like food or medicine for anyone who dares to cast a vote against him. A man who stole the election and a man whom the entire free world refuses to recognize as the true president of Venezuela.

Advertisement

Bernie refuses to admit that he needs to go. Come on!

We’ve got a real problem in this world when we fail to see right from wrong. When we fail to see a humanitarian crisis for what it is — all because there’s some elaborate version of socialism which politicians like Bernie Sanders have fallen in love with?

Here on planet earth, we know what socialism does and we know what former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and Maduro have done. And if you’re okay with all that Bernie, then America has a real problem with you.

But here's the good news, you’ll never be president and you’ve definitely jumped the shark.