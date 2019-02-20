Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s lack of economic knowledge cost NYC jobs: Trish Regan

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is trying to justify her...I’ll just say...dumb reasoning as to why she didn’t want Amazon in Long Island City, Queens.

And now she’s playing the whole “they think I must be dumb or ill-informed” bit. She thinks people are attacking her for no reason...

No, there’s a reason. Twenty-five thousands of them.

You see ... having a company like Amazon would be great for an area like Queens, New York. She doesn’t want to incentivize companies to be there? She thinks money should go to more government workers instead?

Let me explain something about how the world works here on planet earth, Congresswoman.

Companies create jobs and when people have jobs, they spend money. And when they spend money, they create more jobs.

So the money New York would have spent would have been returned to the city in spades.

There’s a danger in her populist socialist rhetoric - which is why I highlight it.

Don’t forget Venezuela’s Hugo Chavez said similar things. I listened to a lot of his speeches and they were always for the so-called worker and against big bad companies.

He scared companies away from Venezuela and now the country is left with drug lords, terrorists, and no investment.

And before the left jumps all over me for drawing these comparisons, I will emphasize that I’m not suggesting she has the autocratic dictatorial tendencies of a Chavez or embattled president Nicolás Maduro. Not at all.

But I am pointing out something that by now should be pretty darn obvious. Socialism is not a sustainable economic system - especially in a country that is as large as the United States of America.

But I’m all for dialogue. So, I’m inviting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to come on “Trish Regan Primetime.” She can name the date time and place. Stop hiding on MSNBC, come here and have a legitimate, substantive, economic debate.

By the way, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker is no fool - he’s trying to get Amazon to Newark, New Jersey.