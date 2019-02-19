Bernie Sanders enters the 2020 race, pushing the candidate pool further left

The pool of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates continues to grow with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders throwing his hat in the ring on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

The self-described Democratic socialist said in his announcement that his 2016 campaign began a revolution in the United States and now "it's time to move that revolution forward."

Sander's proposed policies of "Medicare-for-all" and his fight for a national $15 an hour minimum wage have become more common in the Democratic Party especially among 2020 candidates, but does that message resonate among Americans?

Former Obama economic adviser and Fox News contributor Robert Wolf said on FOX Business' "Bulls & Bears," Sen. Sanders' plan is outdated, "We should be fighting for a living wage, it's not a number. I don't know if it's $9 or if it's $30."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Advertisement

While Sanders had a one-of-a-kind campaign in 2016 many are saying he may get lost in the mix as other candidates are now pushing similar and sometimes more liberal messages.