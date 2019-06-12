Bernie Sanders to defend democratic socialism in key speech

Sen. Bernie Sanders will outline -- and defend -- his vision for democratic socialism on Wednesday, as he faces down criticism and uncertainty from President Trump and more moderate Democrats about some of his policy stances ahead of the presidential election.

The Vermont independent and 2020 hopeful is set to deliver a policy speech Wednesday afternoon at George Washington University to explain the historical role of democratic socialism in American politics. Sanders is expected to argue that it’s time to complete the “unfinished business” of Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal by guaranteeing health care, good education and living wages as inalienable economic rights.

“We must recognize that in the 21st century, in the wealthiest country in the history of the world, economic rights are human rights,” Sanders will say, according to a transcript from the speech provided by his campaign. “This is what I mean by democratic socialism.”

Sanders brought democratic socialism to the forefront during the 2016 presidential election, after turning a longshot gamble for the Democratic nomination into a national movement. Despite being a relatively unknown lawmaker ahead of the 2016 election, he returned to the Senate a supernova before launching his second presidential bid in February.

His speech comes as he’s facing increased attacks from Republicans, who are eager to deride Sanders as a communist sympathizer (Sanders has always clarified that he does not support authoritarian communism, but democratic socialism).

During Trump’s State of the Union address earlier this year, he repeatedly warned about “new calls to adopt socialism in our country” as he looks to label progressive lawmakers as “socialists.” Sanders is so far the only 2020 candidate (in a crowded field of 24) to openly identify as a democratic socialist.

According to a Gallup poll from 2018, Democrats have a more positive image of socialism than they do capitalism. Only 47 percent of Democrats were positive about capitalism, compared to 57 percent with a positive view of socialism. (Republicans remain more positive about capitalism than socialism, with little sustained change in their views of either since 2010).

But Sanders will try to turn the tables on Trump, and on Wall Street, in the speech, painting them as “oligarchs” who “don’t really oppose all forms of socialism.”

“They may hate democratic socialism because it benefits working people, but they absolutely love corporate socialism that enriches Trump and other billionaires,” he will say. “Let us never forget the unbelievable hypocrisy of Wall Street, the high priests of unfettered capitalism.”