Top 2020 Democrats offering health care to campaign staffers

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Democratic candidates remain mostly divided on how to fix health care, split between the best way to address issues like rising drug costs, rising insurance premiums and the financial burden of health care.

But in the increasingly crowded field of candidates, every top contender in the race shares the same thing: They’re all offering campaign staffers health insurance.

A spokesperson for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign told FOX Business that they’re offering staffers health care; likewise, a spokesperson for Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, told FOX Business that the campaign is offering health insurance, as well as dental and vision to staffers.

The campaign for Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., also said they offer workers health, vision and dental insurance.

In early May, the presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., unionized -- the first time ever for a presidential campaign in the U.S. Under the union contract with management that workers on the campaign ratified, the Sanders campaign will pay the entire health insurance premiums of any worker paid less than $36,000, according to NPR.

Warren’s presidential campaign staffers are also unionizing, according to the business manager of the union breach that will represent the workers.

“We notified the Warren campaign on Monday, and now we move to the bargaining table,” Steven Soule of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 2320 told FOX Business on Wednesday.

Per filings with the Federal Election Commission, Warren’s campaign made an $87,000 payment to United Healthcare in March, NBC News reported. The campaigns of Sen Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and former Texas State Rep. Beto O’Rourke have made payments to Blue Cross Blue Shield. Sen Cory Booker of New Jersey reportedly offers staffers coverage via Aetna.

Spokespeople for Gillibrand, O’Rourke, Booker and Warren did not immediately respond to FOX Business’ request for comment.

Under the Affordable Care Act, businesses are not required to provide health benefits to their workers, although larger employers could face penalties if they don’t make affordable coverage accessible. Those penalties apply to firms with 50 or more full-time employees.