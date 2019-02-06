Ben Carson:Trump should get credit for record-low minority unemployment but he doesn't

President Trump is taking credit for pushing minority unemployment to record lows. That's just one of the many job related achievements he noted in Tuesday’s State of The Union Address.

"African-American, Hispanic-American and Asian-American unemployment have all reached their lowest levels ever recorded. Unemployment for Americans with disabilities has also reached an all-time low" said Trump.

While Democrats didn’t cheer Trump’s pat on the back, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson did. He says its undeniable and the naysayers won't admit because it challenges their beliefs.

“It’s indisputable,” Carson told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Wednesday. “It’s just that some people won’t admit it because it flies in the face of their narrative.”

Carson, who has worked as a neurosurgeon and was also was a presidential contender for the Republicans in 2016, recalled an interview Trump did with Oprah many years ago under which he said he wouldn’t run for president unless the country was “going off the cliff,” but in his opinion, Trump’s not running the country for credit.

“He does it because he loves our country and he wants it to be successful,” Carson noted, adding that some can’t acknowledge his success because it minimizes some of their arguments, especially the Democrats.

“It detracts from their argument that capitalism is horrible. That we are a horrible country. That we treat minorities the wrong way, we are racist,” he said. “I guess that’s why there are caravans of minorities trying to get in here.”

Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a contender for president in 2020, recently lambasted Trump and claimed that he is a racist. However, Carson said he hasn’t “seen any evidence of it whatsoever.”

“[Trump’s] philosophy of course is that a rising tide floats all boats,” he said. “And if you create an environment through the corporate tax cuts, deregulation and some of the other policies that he’s put in place, it has a positive effect."