Beer giant pours $600M into US production in major bet on American growth

FIRST ON FOX – Anheuser-Busch is increasing its U.S. investment to $600 million over two years, expanding brewery capacity, worker training and veteran hiring as the beer giant leans further into domestic manufacturing, Fox News Digital learned.

"Anheuser‑Busch is doubling down on investing in our U.S. operations because we see strong, long-term growth opportunities right here at home," Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth exclusively told Fox News Digital. "When we invest in our U.S. operations and expand training for our people and opportunities for our veterans, we strengthen communities and drive real economic prosperity."

"This $600 million investment is about advancing American manufacturing, strengthening our supply chain, and creating lasting careers and a brighter future for U.S. workers," Whitworth added.

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The company said the expansion will increase manufacturing capacity and invest in workforce development through 15 new training centers and veteran programs. The move aligns with broader industry and government efforts to boost domestic production and rebuild the manufacturing workforce, echoing calls from the Trump administration.

Anheuser-Busch will spend the $600 million over two years, from 2025 through 2026, focusing on brewery upgrades, technology and production capacity. The Wednesday announcement expands upon a $300 million investment announced in 2025.

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The company said it makes 99% of the beer it sells in the U.S. domestically, including Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light.

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The initiative aims to upskill 90% of its manufacturing workforce over five years, training employees in digital systems, mechanical and electrical skills, and management systems.

"By strengthening our manufacturing operations, we are creating sustainable careers – not just jobs – and investing in the people who are vital to our success," said Whitworth in a press release viewed by Fox News Digital.

"We are proud to continue building the next generation of manufacturing leaders through our new technical training centers while also providing new opportunities in the workforce for our nation’s veterans," he added.

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Anheuser-Busch is expanding veteran partnerships to help service members transition into the workforce. A new "SmartResume" platform will translate military skills and experience for employers.

The announcement follows the Trump administration's continued push of "America First" policies creating indirect incentives for companies and reshaping trade policy for domestic production.

"This is yet another example of the Trump effect. Thanks to President Trump’s unwavering commitment to rebuilding American industry, companies are investing in the United States, expanding manufacturing, creating good-paying jobs, and driving a new era of prosperity for the American people," White House spokesperson Liz Huston told Fox News Digital.

In March, 15,000 new jobs were added in the manufacturing sector, according to the White House.

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Trump has also signed various executive orders and actions to revitalize American manufacturing, recently signing a proclamation to strengthen tariffs imposed on imported steel, aluminum and copper imports to help Americans compete and companies to build factories in the U.S..