America First policies electrifying US-made brews and bringing beer boom to red state

Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a bill into law Thursday slashing taxes on American-made beer in his state that aims to electrify the malt industry and U.S. manufacturing and jobs overall, the Show Me State's governor told Fox News Digital.

"The American Beer Act will help strengthen the beer industry and the manufacturing sector within Missouri and across the United States," Kehoe exclusively told Fox News Digital of the new law. Kehoe signed the bill on Thursday at Anheuser-Busch's St. Louis Brewery, the headquarters of the longtime American beer.

"With this law, we’re not just supporting Missouri’s beer industry, along with farmers, suppliers, and retailers that help brew and serve American beers — we’re also setting an example for how we can support American manufacturers, the jobs they create, and the impact they have on their local communities."

Called the American Beer Act, the new law will reduce Missouri’s excise tax on American breweries — from massive operations down to boutique breweries. Specifically, the bill outlines that current law requires the Missouri Department of Revenue to collect $1.86 per barrel for all malt liquors for inspection purposes. After Jan. 1, 2026, that tax will be lowered to $0.62 per barrel for all malt liquor manufactured in an American brewery and to retain the $1.86 tax per barrel on imported malt beverages.

Sherry Wohlgemuth, who serves as executive director of the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild, said the successful passage of the American Beer Act is a "win for local entrepreneurship, for Missouri’s vibrant craft beer scene, and for beer lovers everywhere."

"The American Beer Act provides much-needed financial relief to Missouri’s homegrown brewers, enabling them to reinvest in their businesses, retain employees, and continue to grow," Wohlgemuth continued. "And just as importantly, serves as an excellent example for how we can recognize the contributions that American manufacturing makes to our state’s economy, culture, and tourism."

She added that the new law will directly assist the Show Me State's more than 170 craft breweries, many of which are small, family-owned businesses, while remarking Missouri is "leading the way" for other states to join them in supporting U.S.-based manufacturing.

"We’re proud that Missouri is leading the way with this legislation, which provides a great model for other states to follow when looking to support American manufacturing."

"For Missouri’s more than 170 craft breweries — many of which are family-owned small businesses — the American Beer Act represents real, tangible support," Wohlgemuth continued. "These breweries are creating jobs, revitalizing neighborhoods, and fostering community in towns and cities across our state."

"What’s more American than hard-working people building a business around something they love — like brewing great beer?" Wohlgemuth quipped.

The new law follows the Trump administration rolling out its "America First" policies, most notably in regard to President Donald Trump working to strike trade deals with foreign nations to bring parity to the U.S.' chronic trade deficit with foreign nations. Trump has also signed various executive orders and actions to revitalize American manufacturing, including bolstering the U.S.'s steel and aluminum industry, encouraging auto manufacturing onshoring to the U.S., as well as tech manufacturing amid the U.S.'s high-stakes artificial intelligence race with China.

"For decades, our country has been looted, pillaged, and plundered by nations near and far, both friend and foe alike. American steelworkers, auto workers, farmers, and skilled craftsmen — we have a lot of them here with us today — they really suffered gravely. They watched in anguish as foreign leaders have stolen our jobs, foreign cheaters have ransacked our factories, and foreign scavengers have torn apart our once beautiful American dream," Trump said in April during his "Liberation Day" announcement, unveiling reciprocal tariffs on foreign nations.

"Our country and its taxpayers have been ripped off for more than fifty years, but it is not going to happen anymore," he added.